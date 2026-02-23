EU Pressures Hungary: Orban Urged to Honor €90 Billion Ukraine Loan
Brussels, Feb 23 - The European Union has called on Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to fulfill his political commitment to the €90 billion loan promised to Ukraine. An EU spokesperson emphasized the importance of honoring this commitment as a matter of loyal cooperation among EU member states.
Brussels, February 23 - The European Union is urging Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to uphold his political pledge regarding a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, as confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Monday.
Paula Pinho, an EU spokesperson, highlighted the expectation for all leaders to remain true to their promises, stating that failure to do so constitutes a breach of loyal cooperation.
