Brussels, February 23 - The European Union is urging Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to uphold his political pledge regarding a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, as confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Monday.

Paula Pinho, an EU spokesperson, highlighted the expectation for all leaders to remain true to their promises, stating that failure to do so constitutes a breach of loyal cooperation.

Currently, the euro stands at 0.8480 against the U.S. dollar, reflecting the economic interplay of these commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)