U.S. Warns Panama on China's Canal Influence

In a tense diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stark warning to Panama's President, asserting that the U.S. may take necessary measures unless Panama curbs China's influence over the Panama Canal.

Following high-level talks in Panama City, President Jose Raul Mulino showed cautious willingness to review agreements involving Chinese entities, but firmly stated that Panama's sovereignty over the waterway would not be compromised.

This strain in relations highlights U.S. concerns over Chinese economic expansion in Latin America, with President Trump himself declaring serious implications should Panama fail to address the perceived treaty violations.

