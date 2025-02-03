Govt Unveils AI Guidelines to Enhance Public Services and Boost Productivity

Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins has released new guidelines that set clear expectations for how government agencies should adopt artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging its potential to improve productivity and service delivery. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring AI is used safely, ethically, and effectively across the public sector.

“Use of AI technologies to improve public services is a priority for me, and this guidance will enable its safe and responsible uptake,” Ms. Collins stated.

“AI presents a major opportunity to lift productivity and enhance public service delivery, but the government must ensure it is implemented correctly. We must maintain high standards of transparency, accountability, and trust while making the most of AI’s potential.”

The newly released Responsible AI Guidance for the Public Service is part of a comprehensive suite of tools designed to support the safe and responsible deployment of AI in government operations. This guidance ensures AI technologies deliver tangible benefits for New Zealanders while maintaining rigorous ethical oversight.

Benefits of AI in Government ServicesHarnessing AI effectively can transform public service delivery in numerous ways, including:

Reducing wait times: AI-powered chatbots and automated systems can process routine inquiries faster, reducing delays for citizens.

Improved efficiency: AI-driven analytics can optimize workflows, enabling public servants to focus on frontline services.

Enhanced decision-making: Machine learning models can provide data-driven insights to support policy development and resource allocation.

Cost savings: Automating repetitive tasks can reduce administrative costs, allowing resources to be allocated more effectively.

Strategic Leadership in AI DeploymentThe Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO) leads the AI work programme, ensuring the public service adopts AI in a safe, transparent, and accountable manner. The GCDO recently released the Public Service AI Framework, which provides a structured approach to the deployment of AI across government agencies. This framework serves as the overarching strategy for AI adoption, with the Responsible AI Guidance offering specific operational directives.

Recognizing AI’s broader economic impact, the GCDO is also collaborating with the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to develop AI guidelines for the private sector. This cross-sector partnership aims to foster innovation and drive economic growth by ensuring AI technologies are deployed responsibly in both government and industry.

Future-Proofing AI PolicyWith AI systems evolving rapidly, government policies and guidance will continue to adapt in response to technological advancements and public expectations.

“AI technologies are developing at an unprecedented pace, and we must ensure our policies keep up,” Ms. Collins said. “Ongoing collaboration between government agencies, industry leaders, and research institutions will be essential in maintaining New Zealand’s position as a leader in responsible AI adoption.”

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into public services, the government remains committed to upholding the highest standards of trust, security, and efficiency—ensuring New Zealanders benefit from AI-driven innovation while safeguarding ethical considerations.