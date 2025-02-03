Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Face Mounting Challenges as Russia Advances

Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk are struggling due to a shortage of infantry and sustained Russian drone attacks. Supply routes are compromised, and new infantry units are unprepared. Russian forces have adapted their tactics, leading to increased territorial gains. Urgent reinforcements and strategic adjustments are necessary to counter these setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pokrovsk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:46 IST
In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are confronting a serious shortage of infantry while Russian drone attacks compromise supply routes. Critical battles in the ongoing conflict unfold with time dwindling, exposing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's defensive strategies.

Russian forces have shifted tactics, targeting Ukrainian flanks and encircling the city, gaining control of dominant positions. This places Ukrainian supply routes at risk while fog has hindered effective surveillance by Ukrainian drones. Commanders express concern over inadequate reserves and insufficiently trained new infantry units.

Recent territorial losses highlight the need for reinforced logistics and appointing competent leaders like Mykhailo Drapatyi as ground forces chief. As Russian forces mass around strategic locations, Ukrainian troops face the dual pressures of increased enemy numbers and logistical obstacles, demanding rapid adaptation and support.

