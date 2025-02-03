Land Reform Row: Ramaphosa Responds to Trump's Funding Threat

Amidst a burgeoning land reform debate, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is ready to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump following Trump's announcement to cut funding to South Africa, citing land confiscation concerns.

Ramaphosa recently signed the Expropriation Act to facilitate state land acquisition in public interest, a move criticized by some in his coalition for potentially escalating racial tensions that endure post-apartheid. He emphasized that the Act ensures lawful, equitable access to land rather than confiscation, contradicting Trump's claims.

Trump's remarks, which affected South Africa's economy, with ramifications for the rand and financial markets, emerged from his unevidenced allegations, without naming the specific legislation. South Africa maintains significant U.S. support through the PEPFAR program, integral to its HIV/Aids initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)