Unauthorized Road Widening Halted in Forest Area

The forest department has seized two JCB machines involved in unauthorized road widening on forest land, officials confirmed on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a department team investigated the site in the Bharmeli area where forest land was found being eroded without permission, according to a spokesperson.

The road work was occurring between Bharmeli Chowk and Bharmeli village on the Hamirpur-Sujanpur road, taking place illicitly at night. Divisional Forest Officer Ankita Singh stated that a damage assessment is ongoing, and legal actions are being pursued under relevant forest protection acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)