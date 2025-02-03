Unauthorized Road Widening Halted in Forest Area
The forest department seized two JCB machines for unauthorized road widening through forest land in Bharmeli, Hamirpur. The operation, discovered during routine patrol, led to action under forest protection laws. Damage assessment and reporting are underway, with potential penalties for land erosion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The forest department has seized two JCB machines involved in unauthorized road widening on forest land, officials confirmed on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, a department team investigated the site in the Bharmeli area where forest land was found being eroded without permission, according to a spokesperson.
The road work was occurring between Bharmeli Chowk and Bharmeli village on the Hamirpur-Sujanpur road, taking place illicitly at night. Divisional Forest Officer Ankita Singh stated that a damage assessment is ongoing, and legal actions are being pursued under relevant forest protection acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
