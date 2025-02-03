Gangland Murder: Grisly Discovery in Teakwood Plantation

The body of a notorious gangster, Sajan Samuel, was found wrapped in a sack in a teakwood plantation in Moolamattom, sparking a major criminal investigation. Suspected to have been killed by a rival gang, Samuel's body was gruesomely dismembered and transported under the guise of spoiled pork meat.

The authorities have arrested seven individuals believed to be members of a criminal gang connected to the incident. The shocking discovery was made following a tip-off from an auto-rickshaw driver, who initially carried the body unwittingly, only to later become suspicious and alert the police.

As the incident's roots trace back to Melukavu, the investigation has been officially transferred to the local police jurisdiction there. This case highlights the darker underbelly of gang rivalries and their violative echoes across district lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)