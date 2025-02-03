Left Menu

Maharashtra Villages Advocate Ballot Papers Over EVMs

Several villages in Maharashtra, including Bahe and Kolewadi, have passed resolutions advocating the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in future elections. This move aims to safeguard the Constitution and follows skepticism from opposition leaders about EVM credibility post recent assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to safeguard democratic processes, villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, including Bahe and Kolewadi, have adopted resolutions supporting the use of traditional ballot papers in future elections over electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The resolution reflects growing skepticism among villagers and opposition leaders regarding the credibility of EVMs, particularly following the BJP's success in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.

Markadwadi residents in Solapur district also attempted a mock poll using ballot papers, raising further doubts about EVMs. These moves signify a push towards traditional voting methods amid ongoing concerns about electoral transparency and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

