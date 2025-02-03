Left Menu

Rajasthan's Bold Move: Anti-Conversion Bill Introduced

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, introduced in the state Assembly, aims to prevent forced conversions through misrepresentation or coercion. It proposes severe penalties, including up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50,000. The Bill ensures the protection of religious freedom and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:09 IST
On Monday, the Rajasthan Assembly introduced a significant piece of legislation, the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, during its ongoing Budget Session.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar tabled the Bill, which proposes making the offence of unlawful conversion cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by court. It specifies imprisonment for up to 10 years and fines reaching up to Rs 50,000 for offenders.

Addressing coercion, undue influence, and fraudulent religious conversions, the Bill seeks to uphold the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom, maintaining India's secular spirit. Repeat violations could lead to harsher penalties, and compensation for victims could be up to Rs 5 lakh. A mandatory declaration from those intending to convert will further ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

