Rajasthan's Bold Move: Anti-Conversion Bill Introduced

On Monday, the Rajasthan Assembly introduced a significant piece of legislation, the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, during its ongoing Budget Session.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar tabled the Bill, which proposes making the offence of unlawful conversion cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by court. It specifies imprisonment for up to 10 years and fines reaching up to Rs 50,000 for offenders.

Addressing coercion, undue influence, and fraudulent religious conversions, the Bill seeks to uphold the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom, maintaining India's secular spirit. Repeat violations could lead to harsher penalties, and compensation for victims could be up to Rs 5 lakh. A mandatory declaration from those intending to convert will further ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)