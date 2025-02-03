Crackdown on Illegal Sheep Fight

Authorities have taken action against 40 individuals allegedly involved in organizing an illegal sheep fight in Thane district, a move prompting legal scrutiny.

The incident occurred in Dombivali East on Sunday and was uncovered by Crime Branch Unit III, according to local police.

Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Police Act, identifying ten individuals so far, with no arrests reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)