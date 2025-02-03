Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Sheep Fight

Forty individuals have been charged for organizing an illegal sheep fight in Thane district. The event, which took place in Dombivali East, was raided by Crime Branch Unit III. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Police Act, though no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have taken action against 40 individuals allegedly involved in organizing an illegal sheep fight in Thane district, a move prompting legal scrutiny.

The incident occurred in Dombivali East on Sunday and was uncovered by Crime Branch Unit III, according to local police.

Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Police Act, identifying ten individuals so far, with no arrests reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

