Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break

Sweden has exonerated a vessel suspected of damaging an undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden. This comes after a thorough investigation by the Nordic country's prosecution authority.

The authority confirmed on Monday that there was no sabotage involved in the January 26 incident. The findings revealed that the cable break resulted from a combination of adverse weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship.

The investigation's conclusion has dispelled any notions of intentional disruption, emphasizing challenges posed by natural and technical factors.

