Left Menu

Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break

Sweden has cleared a vessel initially suspected of damaging an undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden. After investigation, sabotage was ruled out, attributing the break to adverse weather conditions and equipment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:53 IST
Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break
investigation Image Credit:

Sweden has exonerated a vessel suspected of damaging an undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden. This comes after a thorough investigation by the Nordic country's prosecution authority.

The authority confirmed on Monday that there was no sabotage involved in the January 26 incident. The findings revealed that the cable break resulted from a combination of adverse weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship.

The investigation's conclusion has dispelled any notions of intentional disruption, emphasizing challenges posed by natural and technical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025