Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break
Sweden has cleared a vessel initially suspected of damaging an undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden. After investigation, sabotage was ruled out, attributing the break to adverse weather conditions and equipment issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:53 IST
Sweden has exonerated a vessel suspected of damaging an undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden. This comes after a thorough investigation by the Nordic country's prosecution authority.
The authority confirmed on Monday that there was no sabotage involved in the January 26 incident. The findings revealed that the cable break resulted from a combination of adverse weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship.
The investigation's conclusion has dispelled any notions of intentional disruption, emphasizing challenges posed by natural and technical factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
