Luxury Apartment Blast Claims Pro-Russian Leader

A pro-Russian paramilitary leader, Armen Sarkisyan, from eastern Ukraine, was killed on Monday in a bomb explosion at a luxury apartment block in Moscow. The incident was reported by state news agency TASS and other Russian media as a well-planned assassination.

Sarkisyan, accompanied by his bodyguards, entered the basement of the 'Scarlet Sails' complex, located just 12 km from the Kremlin, when the bomb detonated. The attack resulted in the death of one bodyguard and injured three others according to Kommersant newspaper.

Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services, shared footage showing the significant damage caused to the building's lobby. Sarkisyan was previously implicated by Ukraine's SBU security service as a crime boss and was suspected of aiding illegal armed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)