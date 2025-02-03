Left Menu

Outcry Over Atrocities: TMC Slams UP Government on Dalit Woman's Death

The TMC criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for alleged lawlessness following the discovery of a young Dalit woman's mutilated body in Ayodhya. The party accused the BJP regime of fostering fear and injustice, questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's law and order claims, and highlighting failures of 'Beti Bachao'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the Uttar Pradesh government after a 22-year-old Dalit woman's mutilated body was discovered in Ayodhya. The TMC accused the BJP-controlled state of being a 'land of fear, atrocities, and injustice'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertions of maintaining law and order were called into question by the TMC following the discovery. The mutilated and unclothed body, found with eyes gouged out and deep wounds, points to alleged gang rape and murder, the TMC asserted, adding that the government has remained silent with no arrests made.

Criticism also targeted the 'Beti Bachao' initiative, with TMC alleging the recurring issue of violence against Dalit women in the state. The woman's family, after lodging a missing report, discovered her body 500 meters from her village, adding further to the uproar against the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

