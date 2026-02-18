Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Amidst Strategic UP Tour

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Lucknow for a two-day visit. The meeting at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar lasted 40 minutes.

The agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed. However, Bhagwat's frequent visits to the state are significant with assembly elections on the horizon. He was previously in Mathura and Gorakhpur as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations.

During a Lucknow event, Bhagwat addressed the Hindu population decline, religious conversions, and called for Hindu unity. The RSS leader's visit concluded on this note.

(With inputs from agencies.)