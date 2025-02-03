DEI Under Siege: Trump's Policies Spark Controversy

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are currently facing significant opposition as President Trump aggressively seeks to dismantle these programs across federal and corporate sectors. Since returning to office, Trump has signed executive orders aimed at curbing DEI efforts, labeling them as illegal and attributing them to recent air safety issues.

Major corporations, including Meta and Amazon, have begun scaling back their DEI initiatives, casting uncertainty on the industry and raising concerns among professionals. Ella Washington, a workplace consultant, described the situation as "professionally jarring," as it targets programs essential to fostering opportunities and academic progress.

Amid this political landscape, some companies like Costco and Delta Air Lines continue to uphold DEI values, albeit more discreetly. Dima Ghawi, a leadership coach and DEI advocate, notes that while public advocacy has declined, internal efforts persist to promote inclusivity for diverse teams, highlighting the ongoing significance of DEI initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)