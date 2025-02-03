Left Menu

Tensions Rise as al Shabaab Abducts Kenyan Officials

Five government officials were abducted in northeast Kenya by gunmen suspected to be from al Shabaab. This incident, occurring in Mandera county, has heightened concerns about the group's activities in the region, especially as they aim to pressure Kenya to withdraw its troops from Somalia.

Updated: 03-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:42 IST
In a disturbing escalation of tensions, five government officials in northeast Kenya were abducted by suspected al Shabaab gunmen on Monday. The officials, village chiefs appointed by the government, were en route to Elwak when they were captured in Mandera county, according to local reports.

Local media outlets, including Citizen TV, cited North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno and Mandera South police commander Julius Njeru, both attributing the incident to the al Qaeda-linked group. Police spokesperson Michael Nyaga confirmed the abductions, although specific details about the group's identity remain unverified.

The abduction underscores the persistent threat posed by al Shabaab, which has long targeted Kenya in its campaign to force Kenyan troops out of Somalia, where they serve in a peacekeeping capacity to support the Somali central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

