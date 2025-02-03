Left Menu

Alarming Rise in Ukrainian Soldier Executions Amidst War

The UN reports a significant increase in the execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces, highlighting grave violations of international humanitarian laws. The documented incidents have led to calls for urgent global action. The Ukrainian government demands new legal measures to hold offenders accountable.

Updated: 03-02-2025 18:45 IST
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has sounded the alarm over a significant uptick in the execution of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces during ongoing conflict.

Since last August, the mission has received reports of 79 executions across 24 incidents, categorizing these actions as war crimes due to international humanitarian law prohibiting the execution of prisoners of war and wounded combatants.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the executions as Russian atrocities, urging international action. Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry has yet to comment on the accusations.

