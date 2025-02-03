Alarming Rise in Ukrainian Soldier Executions Amidst War

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has sounded the alarm over a significant uptick in the execution of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces during ongoing conflict.

Since last August, the mission has received reports of 79 executions across 24 incidents, categorizing these actions as war crimes due to international humanitarian law prohibiting the execution of prisoners of war and wounded combatants.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the executions as Russian atrocities, urging international action. Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry has yet to comment on the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)