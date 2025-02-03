Ukraine's army head has strongly condemned a recent surge in violent attacks on draft officers, events that have sparked outrage and compounded challenges in the national call-up effort amid waning enthusiasm for military service.

A spate of incidents, including the fatal shooting of a draft officer and two explosions at draft offices within three days, puts additional strain on Ukraine's military campaign as Russia continues its advance in the east. General Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need for unity and support from the public and described the attacks as "shameful acts of violence."

Although no direct connection to Russian activities has been alleged, the quick succession of these attacks has alarmed Kyiv, stoking fears of external efforts to undermine national unity. Security sources suggest Moscow orchestrates these disruptions, further complicating an already fractured societal consensus on military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)