Manbij Tragedy: Deadly Car Bomb Rocks Syria's Turbulent North
A devastating car bomb attack in the northern Syrian city of Manbij has killed at least 20 people, marking the region's deadliest incident since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Among the casualties were agricultural workers, predominantly women, and the death toll is anticipated to rise.
A devastating car bomb claimed at least 20 lives in Manbij, a city in northern Syria, on Monday, according to the Syrian presidency. This marks the city's second attack within three days and Syria's most lethal since Bashar al-Assad's downfall in December.
The Syrian presidency vowed to hold those responsible for the 'terror attack' accountable, pledging harsh punishment. The attack targeted agricultural workers, mostly women, with the death toll likely to increase. No group has yet claimed responsibility.
Manbij, near the Turkish border, has been a battleground throughout Syria's 13-year civil war. Control recently shifted from U.S.-backed forces to Turkish-backed groups. Just two days prior, another bombing killed four and injured nine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
