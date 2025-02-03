Tamil Nadu CM Urges Diplomatic Action to Release Arrested Fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an urgent appeal to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention to halt the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Stalin pointed out the latest incident involving the apprehension of ten fishermen from Ramanathapuram district and the continued detention of 97 Indian fishermen and fishing boats by Sri Lankan authorities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the severe economic impact on the coastal community and urged prompt diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation, emphasizing that hundreds of poor fishermen's families are living in fear and hardship.

