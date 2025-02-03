In a compelling statement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the critical role of the United States in European defense strategies. Speaking after a significant informal defense retreat in Brussels, Rutte stressed the necessity of U.S. involvement for NATO's effectiveness.

The retreat, held Monday, gathered European leaders to discuss the future of NATO amidst evolving global dynamics. Rutte's comments underscored a prevailing sentiment that European security cannot realistically be managed without U.S. engagement.

Rutte's assertion, addressed to reporters, reinforced NATO's longstanding dependency on the U.S., dismissing the idea of a solely European defense framework as impractical. His definitive statement reverberated through the corridors of power, raising the stakes for ongoing transatlantic defense cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)