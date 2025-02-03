Green Bail: Planting for Freedom in Orissa

The Orissa High Court has approved bail for Manas Ati, who faces theft charges. The court's unique condition for this concession requires him to plant 200 saplings in and around his village.

Manas Ati, accused of stealing electrical poles valued at over Rs 2 lakh, was arrested last December. Considering the bail granted to a co-accused, Justice S K Panigrahi passed Ati's bail under several conditions.

The directives also include that Ati appear biweekly at the police station and cease any criminal undertakings. Authorities, including local police and forest officials, will aid in the plantation effort, which if violated, can lead to bail revocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)