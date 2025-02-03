Green Bail: Planting for Freedom in Orissa
The Orissa High Court granted bail to Manas Ati, accused of stealing electric poles, on the condition that he plants and maintains 200 saplings in his village for two years. The court also stipulated regular police check-ins and no criminal activities as part of the bail terms.
- Country:
- India
The Orissa High Court has approved bail for Manas Ati, who faces theft charges. The court's unique condition for this concession requires him to plant 200 saplings in and around his village.
Manas Ati, accused of stealing electrical poles valued at over Rs 2 lakh, was arrested last December. Considering the bail granted to a co-accused, Justice S K Panigrahi passed Ati's bail under several conditions.
The directives also include that Ati appear biweekly at the police station and cease any criminal undertakings. Authorities, including local police and forest officials, will aid in the plantation effort, which if violated, can lead to bail revocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Ceasefire Implementation and Justice in Gaza, Call for Long-Term Peace Solutions
Impeached Leader's Battle: Unrest and Claims of Injustice
Justice Awaits: Verdict Day for Sanjay Roy in Shocking Doctor's Murder Case
Justice Awaited in High-Profile Kolkata Doctor Murder Case
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Court to Decide Fate of Convict Amid Calls for Justice