Real Estate Rivalry: Gurugram Police Book Employees in Trespass Case

The Gurugram police have registered a case against employees and bouncers of Vatika Group for allegedly trespassing and stealing construction materials from Prominent Enterprises' project site in Manesar. The complaint, filed by Dhirendra Dadwal, highlights allegations of property demolition and threats against staff members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Gurugram police have booked employees and bouncers of a leading real estate company, Vatika Group, for alleged trespassing and theft of construction materials belonging to Prominent Enterprises in Manesar.

The complaint, lodged by Dhirendra Dadwal, director of Prominent Enterprises, accuses the Vatika Group of demolishing a 200-foot boundary wall of their Swastik Green project in Manesar. It further alleges that over 100 bouncers, led by key Vatika figures Deepak, Surender Joshi, and Jagmohan Gulia, threatened and abused the staff during the incident.

An FIR has been registered at the IMT, Manesar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, however, representatives from the Vatika Group have yet to comment on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

