Rajasthan Assembly Uproar: Minister's Unparliamentary Remark Sparks Chaos

The Rajasthan Assembly descended into chaos on Monday as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel was accused of using unparliamentary language during a session. The squabble broke out during Question Hour, igniting further controversy during a debate on the Governor's address in the House.

Minster Patel's remarks, made while Minister Otaram Dewasi was addressing questions about crop damage due to floods, stirred the assembly, prompting Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully to challenge Patel and demand details on damage in Sangod, Kota. Patel's choice of words led to disorder, drawing criticism from Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, who deemed the situation shameful and unfortunate.

Seeking to diffuse tensions, Patel apologized, clarifying he harbored no intention to offend. He pledged to refrain from using inappropriate language in the future. Speaker Vasudev Devnani urged members to uphold the House's decorum, recognizing the importance of apologies when necessary. The session continued with debate on the Governor's address and was later adjourned until Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)