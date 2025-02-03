Telangana's Crucial Steps Towards SC Categorisation

The Telangana government's judicial commission on SC categorisation has fulfilled its mandate by submitting a comprehensive report to a state cabinet sub-committee.

Under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, the commission's findings were meticulously presented to the sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

This report will play a pivotal role in the cabinet's discussions as it prepares to finalize its stance on SC categorisation, which comes after last year's Supreme Court ruling supporting such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)