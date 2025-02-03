Left Menu

Telangana's Crucial Steps Towards SC Categorisation

The judicial commission on SC categorisation in Telangana, led by Justice Shameem Akther, submitted its report to a cabinet sub-committee. Recommendations from this report will guide the state cabinet's decision-making process on implementing SC categorisation, following a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the categorisation last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:00 IST
Telangana's Crucial Steps Towards SC Categorisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government's judicial commission on SC categorisation has fulfilled its mandate by submitting a comprehensive report to a state cabinet sub-committee.

Under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, the commission's findings were meticulously presented to the sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

This report will play a pivotal role in the cabinet's discussions as it prepares to finalize its stance on SC categorisation, which comes after last year's Supreme Court ruling supporting such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025