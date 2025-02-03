Telangana's Crucial Steps Towards SC Categorisation
The judicial commission on SC categorisation in Telangana, led by Justice Shameem Akther, submitted its report to a cabinet sub-committee. Recommendations from this report will guide the state cabinet's decision-making process on implementing SC categorisation, following a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the categorisation last year.
Updated: 03-02-2025
The Telangana government's judicial commission on SC categorisation has fulfilled its mandate by submitting a comprehensive report to a state cabinet sub-committee.
Under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther, the commission's findings were meticulously presented to the sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
This report will play a pivotal role in the cabinet's discussions as it prepares to finalize its stance on SC categorisation, which comes after last year's Supreme Court ruling supporting such measures.
