Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Centre Duping US Citizens

Mumbai Police busted an illegal call centre in Sakinaka, arresting six individuals who allegedly scammed US citizens by selling drugs like Viagra. Using American accents and VoIP technology, they convinced victims to transfer funds online. Authorities seized digital evidence and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:16 IST
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Centre Duping US Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police's crime branch has dismantled an illicit call centre operation in the Sakinaka area, arresting six individuals accused of defrauding US citizens by impersonating pharmaceutical sales representatives offering Viagra.

The alleged scammers, identified as Asad Saleem Sayed, Zaid Ehsan Shaikh, Owais Ehsan Shaikh, Taufiq Wasim Shaikh, Adnan Ahmed Sayyed, and Rehan Yaya Khan, reportedly mimicked American accents to gain trust and solicit funds via online transactions.

Authorities confiscated hard discs, mobile phones, and documents during the raid. The call centre employed VICIDial for VoIP calls, bypassing traditional lines. A case is under investigation at Sakinaka police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025