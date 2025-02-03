Mumbai Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Centre Duping US Citizens

Mumbai Police's crime branch has dismantled an illicit call centre operation in the Sakinaka area, arresting six individuals accused of defrauding US citizens by impersonating pharmaceutical sales representatives offering Viagra.

The alleged scammers, identified as Asad Saleem Sayed, Zaid Ehsan Shaikh, Owais Ehsan Shaikh, Taufiq Wasim Shaikh, Adnan Ahmed Sayyed, and Rehan Yaya Khan, reportedly mimicked American accents to gain trust and solicit funds via online transactions.

Authorities confiscated hard discs, mobile phones, and documents during the raid. The call centre employed VICIDial for VoIP calls, bypassing traditional lines. A case is under investigation at Sakinaka police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)