Left Menu

School Bus Assault: A Disturbing Tale of Neglect

A five-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by another student on a school bus, leading to a police investigation. The incident, which took place in August, was disclosed by the child in September, prompting her parents to report it to authorities. The child has sustained injuries and trauma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:39 IST
School Bus Assault: A Disturbing Tale of Neglect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in a private school when a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow student on a bus, as confirmed by police sources on Monday.

Details emerged that the horrific event occurred in August last year, with legal actions initiated the following month under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case came to light on September 16 after the young survivor revealed the details to her parents, leading to a formal police complaint on September 18. The child reportedly suffered injuries and remains deeply affected by the trauma of the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025