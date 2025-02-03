School Bus Assault: A Disturbing Tale of Neglect

A distressing incident unfolded in a private school when a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow student on a bus, as confirmed by police sources on Monday.

Details emerged that the horrific event occurred in August last year, with legal actions initiated the following month under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case came to light on September 16 after the young survivor revealed the details to her parents, leading to a formal police complaint on September 18. The child reportedly suffered injuries and remains deeply affected by the trauma of the assault.

