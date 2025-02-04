Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Bhutan Boost Strategic Partnership

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering of the Royal Bhutan Army visited India to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Bhutan. Talks with India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, focused on enhancing military cooperation and regional security, including the situation in the Doklam plateau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, has embarked on a crucial visit to India aimed at fortifying the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On Monday, General Tshering met with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to discuss bolstering military collaboration and enhancing regional security. Officials confirmed that enhancing the already strong bonds of friendship and strategic ties was the core focus of their conversations.

During the visit, the Doklam plateau situation, a potential flashpoint following the 2017 India-China standoff, emerged as a significant topic. As Bhutan and China seek to resolve their boundary issues, this visit is seen as vital for continued collaboration between the Indian and Bhutanese militaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

