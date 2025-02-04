Left Menu

Arab Ministers and Palestinian Official Condemn U.S. Proposal to Displace Gaza Palestinians

Five Arab foreign ministers and a Palestinian official sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opposing Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. The move sparked backlash, with Arab nations expressing concerns over forced relocation and advocating for Palestinian agency in Gaza's reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:28 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, five Arab foreign ministers, along with a senior Palestinian official, have jointly opposed a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump that suggests relocating Palestinians from Gaza. The objection was communicated through a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reinforcing the regional disapproval of the controversial plan.

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, along with Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh, emphasized their stance during a meeting in Cairo. The letter categorically warns against displacing Palestinians, labeling it as a potential act of ethnic cleansing, a sentiment echoed by many international observers and critics of the proposal.

The Arab leaders are advocating for the reconstruction of Gaza with active Palestinian participation. They stressed the importance of empowering the region's populace to rebuild their homeland while maintaining their agency, with the backing of the global community. This comes amid the backdrop of the latest ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has taken thousands of lives.

