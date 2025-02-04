CBS News Hands Over '60 Minutes' Documents in FCC Probe
CBS News has submitted documents requested by the FCC regarding a '60 Minutes' interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The FCC, led by Brendan Carr, reinstated an investigation into the interview's content. Particular focus is on discrepancies in responses across different broadcasts.
CBS News has complied with the Federal Communications Commission's request for documents concerning a '60 Minutes' interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The network spokesperson announced the submission late Monday.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had earlier revived the inquiry into the interview. Speaking to Fox News, Carr expressed his expectations for CBS to provide the unedited transcript of the interview by the end of Monday.
The investigation centers on the apparent discrepancy in responses to the same question played on two separate programs. Carr highlighted that the answers presented were notably different.
