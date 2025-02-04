Skies Over the South China Sea: Joint Patrols by Philippines and U.S.
The Philippines and United States air forces conducted joint patrols over the South China Sea, specifically in the West Philippine Sea. This one-day exercise involved the participation of Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and U.S. B1-B bombers, ensuring the region's security and reinforcing partnership.
The air forces of the Philippines and the United States partnered for joint patrols over the South China Sea on Tuesday, confirming their commitment to regional security.
This collaborative exercise took place in the strategically important West Philippine Sea, within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, according to Philippine Air Force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo.
Engaging in this operation were two FA-50 fighter aircraft from the Philippines, alongside two U.S. B1-B bombers, showcasing military cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
