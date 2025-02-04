Government Strengthens Youth Crime Response, Discharges Ram Raid Bill

The Government has decided to discharge Labour’s redundant Ram Raid Bill in favor of a more targeted approach to addressing youth crime. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Minister for Children Karen Chhour emphasize the importance of strong, immediate responses to serious repeat offenders.

Targeted Measures to Reduce Youth Crime

“Ram raids dropped 60 percent last year, and we’re confident we’ll continue to see this decrease over time,” says Minister Goldsmith. “Our Government is more focused on creating faster, stronger, and more targeted responses to young people who repeatedly commit the most serious offences.”

A key initiative includes the creation of a Young Serious Offender (YSO) declaration, which will enable authorities to intervene with more tailored support and grant additional powers to both the Youth Court and New Zealand Police.

New Solutions for Intervention and RehabilitationMinister Chhour underscores the Government’s commitment to meaningful solutions beyond punitive measures:“This Government is focused on restoring law and order, and that includes reducing youth crime meaningfully. We are delivering new solutions involving intervention and rehabilitation – solutions to help these young people avoid cornering themselves into criminal life.”

One of the major initiatives is the Military-Style Academy order, which will provide structure, address criminal behavior, offer rehabilitation, and set serious young offenders on a path toward education and employment.

Legislative Enhancements for Youth Crime SentencingAlthough the Ram Raid Bill is being discharged, some of its core provisions will be carried forward into other legislative efforts. The Oranga Tamariki (Responding to Serious Youth Offending) Amendment Bill will require courts to consider whether an offence was livestreamed or posted online in a way that glorifies criminal activity when sentencing young offenders.

In addition, broader sentencing reforms will include aggravating factors such as adults encouraging or enabling young offenders and the act of glorifying criminal behavior online.

Long-Term Crime Reduction GoalsMinister Goldsmith highlights that these reforms contribute to the Government’s broader crime reduction targets:“This is all part of our work to ensure there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029, alongside a 15 percent reduction in serious repeat youth offending.”

The Government’s strategic approach seeks to strike a balance between accountability and rehabilitation, ensuring long-term reductions in youth crime while supporting at-risk young people in making positive life changes.