New Appointments Strengthen Infrastructure Governance in New Zealand

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has announced two new appointments to the board of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, reinforcing the Commission’s governance capability and strategic oversight.

“The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s infrastructure landscape, including developing the National Infrastructure Plan, which will be delivered later this year,” said Minister Bishop.

To bolster the Commission’s leadership, the Government has appointed Tim Brown and Stephen Selwood to the board.

“Mr. Brown and Mr. Selwood bring extensive experience in governance, economic strategy, and leadership within large-scale organizations. Their deep understanding of infrastructure management and policy will be invaluable as the Commission navigates New Zealand’s long-term infrastructure challenges,” Bishop stated.

The two new members join existing board members Raveen Jaduram, Suzanne Tindal, Dr. Sina Cotter Tait, Maurice David, and Geoffrey Hunt. They replace former chair Dr. Alan Bollard, who retired in late 2024, and Sarah Sinclair, who resigned in September 2024.

“I extend my gratitude to Dr. Bollard and Ms. Sinclair for their dedicated service. Dr. Bollard, in particular, has made a lasting contribution to New Zealand’s infrastructure development through his years of leadership,” Bishop added.

The appointments come at a critical time as the Government focuses on accelerating infrastructure development to support economic growth, housing, and climate resilience. Brown and Selwood’s combined expertise is expected to enhance the Commission’s ability to advise on long-term infrastructure investments, policy reforms, and project delivery efficiency.