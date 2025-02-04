Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. and China Engage in Renewed Economic Battle

Tensions between the United States and China have intensified as President Donald Trump enacted a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, effective from Tuesday. This move comes as an effort to address the issue of illicit drugs entering the U.S., marking a renewed phase in the economic standoff between the two powerhouses.

Experts observe that while Trump has deferred higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the situation with China remains complex. A 30-day delay with North American neighbors was secured through concessions on border and crime issues, but similar resolutions with China remain elusive.

Market analysts express concerns about potential impacts on global financial markets, focusing particularly on the Hong Kong stock exchange, as China retaliates with increased tariffs on certain U.S. goods. This situation is expected to continue generating volatility as negotiations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)