Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Leader in 'Khichdi' Scam Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, involved in a money laundering case associated with a scam over the distribution of 'khichdi' packets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Milind Jadhav noted that Chavan had been in prison for over a year, with the trial unlikely to conclude soon, and continued detention would infringe upon his fundamental rights to a speedy trial and personal liberty.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chavan in January 2024 following allegations of a scam involving the allocation of funds for food distribution, diverting sums into personal accounts and businesses, claiming 'proceeds of crime' were used for property and business investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)