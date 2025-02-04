Left Menu

Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Leader in 'Khichdi' Scam Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case connected to a scam involving khichdi distribution to migrant workers during COVID-19. Chavan had been imprisoned for over a year, with trial prospects uncertain, raising concerns about his fundamental rights.

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, involved in a money laundering case associated with a scam over the distribution of 'khichdi' packets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Milind Jadhav noted that Chavan had been in prison for over a year, with the trial unlikely to conclude soon, and continued detention would infringe upon his fundamental rights to a speedy trial and personal liberty.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chavan in January 2024 following allegations of a scam involving the allocation of funds for food distribution, diverting sums into personal accounts and businesses, claiming 'proceeds of crime' were used for property and business investments.

