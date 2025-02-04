Tragic Navi Mumbai Road Rage Incident

A 45-year-old man was tragically killed in a road rage incident involving two unidentified individuals on a two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Kharghar, according to an official statement, leading to the registration of a murder case.

The victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, was allegedly confronted and attacked by the duo after an altercation on Belpada-Utsav Chowk road. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

