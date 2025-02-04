Left Menu

Ukrainian Actor Caught in Torres Investment Scam

Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine was arrested for his involvement in the Torres investment scam. He falsely claimed Indian nationality using forged documents. Six have been arrested so far, and over 10,800 investors reported being cheated of more than Rs 57 crore by the fraudulent scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:43 IST
Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine was taken into custody by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the Torres investment scam. Ataine, who falsely claimed to be an Indian national using a forged birth certificate, is now in 14-day judicial custody after his arrest last week.

The investigation revealed that the actor presented multiple documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and driving license, to support his claim. However, scrutiny of the birth certificate showed it was falsely issued by the F Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, owner of Torres jewellery brand, stands accused of defrauding investors through Ponzi and multi-level marketing schemes. Over 10,800 victims have filed complaints, citing losses exceeding Rs 57 crore, with six individuals arrested to date in the ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

