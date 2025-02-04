Left Menu

Delhi Salons and Businesses Offer Voting Day Discounts to Boost Turnout

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Chamber of Trades and Industries announced that businesses, including salons and beauty parlours, will offer significant discounts to voters. The move, involving over 500 salons, aims to increase voter turnout for the February 5 elections, incentivizing participation with up to 50% discounts.

In a bid to boost voter turnout for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chamber of Trades and Industries (CTI) has unveiled a unique initiative.

Salons and beauty parlours across Delhi will offer discounts ranging from 20 to 50 percent to voters, with a total of around 500 establishments participating in the offer scheduled for February 6, the day after voting.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal highlighted the role of this initiative in encouraging voter participation and ensuring a higher voting percentage in the elections slated for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

