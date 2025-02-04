Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Tharoor

A Delhi court recently dismissed a defamation complaint lodged by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The court, led by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, determined there were no apparent grounds for defamation in the allegations put forth by Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar had claimed that Tharoor made false and derogatory remarks on national television, suggesting the BJP leader bribed voters in Thiruvananthapuram during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar argued that these statements damaged his reputation and impacted the election results.

Concurrently, the Delhi High Court has summoned Tharoor in a separate defamation suit in which Chandrasekhar is seeking Rs 10 crore for alleged loss of reputation, with Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav setting an April 28 hearing date.

