Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Tharoor
A Delhi court has dismissed a criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar accusing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of defamation. The court found no evidence of defamation in the statements made by Tharoor during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, a related defamation suit in the Delhi High Court seeks Rs 10 crore in damages.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court recently dismissed a defamation complaint lodged by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The court, led by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, determined there were no apparent grounds for defamation in the allegations put forth by Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar had claimed that Tharoor made false and derogatory remarks on national television, suggesting the BJP leader bribed voters in Thiruvananthapuram during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar argued that these statements damaged his reputation and impacted the election results.
Concurrently, the Delhi High Court has summoned Tharoor in a separate defamation suit in which Chandrasekhar is seeking Rs 10 crore for alleged loss of reputation, with Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav setting an April 28 hearing date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
Election Code Clash: Rival Complaints in New Delhi
Veteran BJP Leader Shamsher Singh Manhas Passes Away
Veteran BJP Leader Shamsher Singh Manhas Passes Away
Closure Report in Wankhede's Caste-Based Complaint: Lack of Evidence Against Nawab Malik