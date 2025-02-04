Left Menu

Tragic Russian Strike in Izium: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured

A Russian strike on Izium, in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, resulted in four deaths and at least 17 injuries, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. Initial reports suggest that Russian forces employed a ballistic missile in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:43 IST
  • Ukraine

In a tragic escalation of hostilities, a Russian strike in the town of Izium, located in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, has resulted in the loss of four lives and left at least 17 people injured. This was reported by the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, on Tuesday.

Governor Syniehubov indicated that early assessments suggest the attack was carried out using a ballistic missile by Russian forces. The devastating impact has further heightened tensions in the already volatile region.

This attack underscores the ongoing conflict's human toll and raises concerns about the use of such deadly weaponry in populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

