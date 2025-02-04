Left Menu

Bihar Government Fills Long-Vacant Posts Amid Legal Battles

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has filled nearly 7,000 long-vacant posts in various departments, following a resolution to legal challenges. Over 6,000 junior engineers and 496 instructors received appointments. The Department of Water Resources played a key role in the recruitment process.

The Bihar government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has successfully filled approximately 7,000 previously vacant roles in various departments. This move comes after overcoming years-long legal challenges that had stalled the recruitment process.

During a function attended by the chief minister, appointment letters were distributed to 6,341 junior engineers and 496 instructors. These new appointees will serve across eight departments, with the Department of Water Resources managing the recruitment of engineers.

The recruitment process, originally advertised in 2019, faced challenges in courts from aspirants with various grievances. However, a court-approved resolution enabled the process to proceed, marking a significant step in the state's development agenda.

