Gujarat Forms Committee to Assess Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Gujarat's BJP government has set up a committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge to evaluate the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The move has sparked political critiques, suggesting it's a strategy to sway voters ahead of elections. A report will provide implementation recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:32 IST
In a significant political maneuver, the BJP government in Gujarat has established a committee to explore the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The panel, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, aims to assess the necessity and draft a bill within 45 days.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding tribal rights under the UCC. However, opposition parties have criticized the decision, calling it a distraction from vital issues during election season.

The committee will consult various religious leaders and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the potential impact of the UCC. The report's findings will guide the state's future decision-making.

