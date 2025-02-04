Gujarat Forms Committee to Assess Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a significant political maneuver, the BJP government in Gujarat has established a committee to explore the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The panel, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, aims to assess the necessity and draft a bill within 45 days.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding tribal rights under the UCC. However, opposition parties have criticized the decision, calling it a distraction from vital issues during election season.

The committee will consult various religious leaders and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the potential impact of the UCC. The report's findings will guide the state's future decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)