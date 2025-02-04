Tragic Incident in the Menashe Brigade Area

In a tragic turn of events, two Israeli soldiers lost their lives in the Menashe Brigade area located in the northern West Bank. This unfortunate incident was confirmed by an official statement from the Israeli army on Tuesday.

The soldiers were fatally shot, marking a grim day for the security forces in the region. Earlier that day, Israeli military personnel had engaged a shooter who had opened fire on a military post, resulting in his death.

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and the precarious security situation faced by soldiers in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)