Escalating Tensions: Uganda's Military Surge in Eastern Congo

Uganda has recently deployed over 1,000 additional troops into eastern Congo, increasing its military presence to around 4,000-5,000 soldiers. This move, aimed at supporting Congo's government against M23 rebels, raises concerns of growing regional tensions, particularly as Rwanda is backing the M23 faction.

In a significant military maneuver, Uganda has deployed more than 1,000 additional troops into eastern Congo over the past week. Four diplomatic and U.N. sources have confirmed this strategic deployment near a conflict zone where the Kinshasa government battles M23 rebels, heightening fears of a regional escalation.

This recent influx elevates the number of Ugandan troops, who are officially supporting Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's administration, to approximately 4,000-5,000, according to U.N. estimates. This increase takes place amidst a complex regional dynamic that witnesses Rwanda backing the M23 rebels.

The situation underscores the precarious balance of power in the region and raises concerns about possible amplification of conflict, as both Uganda and Rwanda actively participate in the eastern Congo conflict landscape.

