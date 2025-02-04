Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Upholds Anti-Encroachment Drive on Religious Structures

The Gujarat High Court dismissed petitions challenging anti-encroachment notices affecting cemeteries, dargahs, and a madrassa in Devbhumi Dwarka. The court ruled these lands are government property, rejecting religious ownership claims. Authorities argue illegal activities occurred on these lands, necessitating the removal of unauthorized buildings, including religious structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:10 IST
Gujarat High Court Upholds Anti-Encroachment Drive on Religious Structures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected a series of petitions contesting government-led anti-encroachment actions on lands housing religious structures in Devbhumi Dwarka.

The court emphasized that the land in question is state property, thus countermanding claims of religious ownership put forth by the petitioners. The court highlighted existing government resolutions that allocate the land specifically for cemetery purposes, disallowing transformation into Waqf property.

The government's submission highlighted security concerns, linking the area to anti-national activities. Local authorities have already executed phases of demolition, impacting not only religious buildings but also homes previously identified as encroaching government land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025