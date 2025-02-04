Gujarat High Court Upholds Anti-Encroachment Drive on Religious Structures

In a decisive ruling, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected a series of petitions contesting government-led anti-encroachment actions on lands housing religious structures in Devbhumi Dwarka.

The court emphasized that the land in question is state property, thus countermanding claims of religious ownership put forth by the petitioners. The court highlighted existing government resolutions that allocate the land specifically for cemetery purposes, disallowing transformation into Waqf property.

The government's submission highlighted security concerns, linking the area to anti-national activities. Local authorities have already executed phases of demolition, impacting not only religious buildings but also homes previously identified as encroaching government land.

