Telecom Industry Battles Illegal Jammers: A Call for Stronger Regulations

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised concerns over illegal jammers and repeaters that degrade mobile network services, leading to call drops and slower data speeds. Addressing this, COAI has written to the Department of Telecom (DoT), urging immediate action against offenders under the Telecommunications Act 2023.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar noted that educational institutions and households have installed such equipment without proper authorization, causing a noticeable decline in signal strength parameters. This illicit installation has been observed during routine network monitoring, necessitating regulatory intervention.

The association commended the Wireless Power Consortium's efforts to limit online sales of jammers. However, COAI demands stricter measures against platforms still facilitating these illegal products, including possible penalties. COAI also seeks collaborative engagement with official entities for stricter enforcement of telecom regulations.

