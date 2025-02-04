South Korea's Political Turmoil: Inside the Martial Law Controversy

A high-ranking South Korean military official, Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo, expressed confidence in President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to declare martial law during a pivotal court trial on Tuesday. The ongoing trial is assessing parliament's impeachment of Yoon, stemming from his brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

The controversial decree ignited a constitutional crisis, leading to the prime minister's impeachment. "I believed it was a legitimate order to go to parliament," Lee told the court, justifying his actions as aligned with his commander-in-chief, known for his legal expertise.

As the legal proceedings continue, Yoon, currently detained on charges of leading an insurrection, stands accused alongside military and police officers. Testimonies center on whether Yoon ordered the arrest of politicians, while some witnesses claim coercion to silence media critics. The Constitutional Court's decision remains awaited, with outcomes potentially triggering a new election within three months.

