Retirement Rumblings: IPS Officer Chudasama Awaits Decision

Senior IPS officer Abhay Chudasama has submitted his resignation, but the Gujarat government has yet to approve it, reported on Tuesday. The officer, who is set to retire in eight months, has not received a response from the state regarding his decision to retire voluntarily.

Chudasama, aged 59, holds the rank of additional director general of police and currently serves as the principal of the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar. He was promoted to this rank last year. The officer has had a controversial career, with his name linked to the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case, although he was later discharged.

The state home department has remained silent on media inquiries concerning Chudasama's resignation. Having joined the Gujarat police force in 1999 and rising to the IPS rank in 2004, Chudasama was previously arrested by the CBI but cleared of charges by a special court. His career advancement continued in 2023 with his transfer to his current role.

(With inputs from agencies.)