Left Menu

Retirement Rumblings: IPS Officer Chudasama Awaits Decision

Senior IPS officer Abhay Chudasama, known for his involvement in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case, has resigned but awaits the Gujarat government's acceptance. Chudasama, who recently became ADGP, is the principal of the Gujarat Police Academy. The state home department has not commented on his voluntary retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:59 IST
Retirement Rumblings: IPS Officer Chudasama Awaits Decision
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Abhay Chudasama has submitted his resignation, but the Gujarat government has yet to approve it, reported on Tuesday. The officer, who is set to retire in eight months, has not received a response from the state regarding his decision to retire voluntarily.

Chudasama, aged 59, holds the rank of additional director general of police and currently serves as the principal of the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar. He was promoted to this rank last year. The officer has had a controversial career, with his name linked to the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case, although he was later discharged.

The state home department has remained silent on media inquiries concerning Chudasama's resignation. Having joined the Gujarat police force in 1999 and rising to the IPS rank in 2004, Chudasama was previously arrested by the CBI but cleared of charges by a special court. His career advancement continued in 2023 with his transfer to his current role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025