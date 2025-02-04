Kerala Commission Urges Speedy Distribution of VHF Radios to Fishermen

In a decisive move, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called on state authorities to expedite the distribution of VHF marine radios to deserving members of the coastal fishing community. These radios are essential for communication between boats at sea and have been delayed, despite payments being made by several fishermen back in 2020.

Commission Chairperson Alexander Jacob has instructed the state Fisheries Director to ensure immediate action on this matter. This directive comes after a complaint by a fishermen's association, which highlighted the lag in the distribution of the devices critical for maritime communication.

According to the fisheries department, 432 beneficiaries had paid for the radios, with 245 already receiving them. The remaining units are set to be distributed shortly, ensuring all paid beneficiaries gain necessary access.

