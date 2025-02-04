Kerala Commission Urges Speedy Distribution of VHF Radios to Fishermen
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has instructed officials to promptly distribute VHF marine radios to fishermen. The directive follows a complaint alleging delayed distribution despite payments made in 2020. Of 432 paid beneficiaries, 245 have received their devices, with the remainder to follow soon.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called on state authorities to expedite the distribution of VHF marine radios to deserving members of the coastal fishing community. These radios are essential for communication between boats at sea and have been delayed, despite payments being made by several fishermen back in 2020.
Commission Chairperson Alexander Jacob has instructed the state Fisheries Director to ensure immediate action on this matter. This directive comes after a complaint by a fishermen's association, which highlighted the lag in the distribution of the devices critical for maritime communication.
According to the fisheries department, 432 beneficiaries had paid for the radios, with 245 already receiving them. The remaining units are set to be distributed shortly, ensuring all paid beneficiaries gain necessary access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Increases Fish Allocations by 36% to Boost Small-Scale Fishing and Coastal Economies
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Schools in Coastal Karnataka on Alert After Bomb Threat Hoaxes
New Era of Connectivity: Northbound Bridge on Mumbai Coastal Road Unveiled
Heightened Vigil: Odisha Reinforces Coastal Security with New Board