Telangana Pushes for Nationwide Caste and Socioeconomic Survey
The Telangana Assembly has urged the central government to replicate its caste and socioeconomic survey nationwide. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized a commitment to improving the status of Backward Classes and other marginalized groups. The survey revealed significant demographic details, prompting calls for increased reservations.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the central government to implement a nationwide caste and socioeconomic survey, mirroring the one conducted by the state.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, moving the resolution, affirmed the state government's dedication to advancing the development of Backward Classes, SCs, STs, and other marginalized sections. He assured that the Congress would pressure the central government through parliament to consider conducting a national survey.
The state-led survey revealed Backward Classes, excluding Muslim minorities, as the largest group in Telangana's population. This data has fueled the Congress party's promise to increase reservations for Backward Classes to 42 percent in local body elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Jharkhand govt, local BJP leader on Rahul Gandhi's plea to quash defamation case for his remarks against Amit Shah.
SC stays proceedings in trial court in defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Amit Shah during poll rally.
Supreme Court Halts Defamation Trial Against Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court Halts Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Proceedings
Assam Congress Chief Accuses Police of BJP Bias in Rahul Gandhi Case